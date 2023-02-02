Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion. Avnet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. Citigroup upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $46.95. 1,485,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,416. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Avnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

