Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Raised to $50.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

AVT stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 84.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 11.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 37.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after purchasing an additional 292,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

