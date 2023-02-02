Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Avnet Trading Up 2.2 %

Avnet stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 743,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 664,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Stories

