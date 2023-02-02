Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 743,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,928. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avnet by 29.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.