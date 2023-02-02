Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $171.34 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $11.63 or 0.00048685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,469,735 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

