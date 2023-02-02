Axie Infinity Price Tops $11.44 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $11.44 or 0.00048099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $140.19 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00218403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002771 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00153325 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,469,735 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,519,950.772074 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.85351158 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $127,221,859.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.