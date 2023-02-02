Baader Bank Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €42.60 ($46.30) on Monday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($54.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.90.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.