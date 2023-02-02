BakeryToken (BAKE) Price Hits $0.20

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BakeryToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 94.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 731,535,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BakeryToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BakeryToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.