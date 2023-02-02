Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

BCPT traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 77.60 ($0.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,148. The company has a market capitalization of £544.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.40. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.53 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.53). The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.76.

Insider Transactions at Balanced Commercial Property Trust

In other news, insider Isobel Sharp acquired 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £26,602.20 ($32,854.39).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

