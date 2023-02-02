Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.12

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Balfour Beatty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

