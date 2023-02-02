Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.75. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 911,913 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Up 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.