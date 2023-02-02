Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.75. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 911,913 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.13.
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
