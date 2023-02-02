Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 2,232 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.72.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $202.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.00. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $253.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

