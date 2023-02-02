Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,833 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $473.42 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $670.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

