Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.10% of Terex worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 566,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

