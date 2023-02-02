Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after buying an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 150.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 59,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

