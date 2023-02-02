Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.91 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,699,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,214.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $949.31 and its 200-day moving average is $912.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.13 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.