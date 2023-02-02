Banco Santander S.A. Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,346 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,543 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $34,191,000 after buying an additional 234,552 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in SEA by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 67,804 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,913 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 51,535 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 85.2% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,090 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

