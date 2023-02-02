Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 17,076 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in RingCentral by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after buying an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in RingCentral by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 465,666 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 8,939.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 276,047 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in RingCentral by 2,654.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 199,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Shares of RNG opened at $42.28 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $179.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

