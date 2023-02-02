Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Trimble by 2,428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after buying an additional 1,960,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Trimble by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after buying an additional 1,365,307 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 13,579.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Trimble by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after buying an additional 402,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 492.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.19 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

