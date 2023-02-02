Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203,073 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.46% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 7,328 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,648.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,122,089 shares in the company, valued at $21,427,311.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $298.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 119.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

