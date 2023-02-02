Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,033,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,261,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $291.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

