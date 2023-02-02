Bank of America Downgrades Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Neutral

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,984,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,548,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

