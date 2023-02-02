Bank of America Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.11.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $35.05.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AZEK by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AZEK by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

