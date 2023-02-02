Bank of America Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $655.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $442.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.67 and a 200 day moving average of $497.63. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $365.25 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

