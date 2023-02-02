Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Trading Down 2%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$38.73 and last traded at C$38.73. Approximately 1,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.52.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.65.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.2434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.