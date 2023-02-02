Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives $6.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.58) to €5.95 ($6.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.41) to €6.00 ($6.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.15) to €7.45 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €7.00 ($7.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.