Barclays Cuts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $37.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

TWST stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.99 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,547,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

