Barclays Trims Chubb (NYSE:CB) Target Price to $255.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $258.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:CB opened at $213.44 on Thursday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chubb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 548,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.



