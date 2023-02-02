Barclays Trims Chubb (NYSE:CB) Target Price to $255.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $258.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.
Chubb Trading Down 6.2 %
NYSE:CB opened at $213.44 on Thursday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chubb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 548,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
