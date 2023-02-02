Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,158,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $141,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,373 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,893,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,152,543. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.49.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.