Barrington Research Weighs in on Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cumulus Media in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial decreased their price objective on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of CMLS opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth $97,000. Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth $3,834,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 107.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the third quarter worth $8,515,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

