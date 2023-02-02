Bausch + Lomb’s (BLCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLCO. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

BLCO stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.49 million. Bausch + Lomb had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Further Reading

