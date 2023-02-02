BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.18 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.50 billion.
BCE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 392,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,548. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BCE by 107.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
