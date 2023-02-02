Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $74,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.82. The stock had a trading volume of 525,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.31.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.