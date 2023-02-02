Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.36

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 12560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $507.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.