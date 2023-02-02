Beldex One Day Volume Hits $1.92 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $159.97 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.78 or 0.07025464 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00092192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00029714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00062099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.