Beldex Price Tops $0.0402 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $161.77 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.34 or 0.07072093 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00092310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00030903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00061913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

