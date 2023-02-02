Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $157.59 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $157.59 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,677.45 or 0.06993769 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00090009 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00061895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025079 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

