Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.22. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 48,370 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.56.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.