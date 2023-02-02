Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.22. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 48,370 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.56.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

