Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.39-$0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $866.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after buying an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,961,000 after buying an additional 173,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

