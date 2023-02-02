Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.93 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.39-$0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

BHE stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. 183,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,903. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,961,000 after acquiring an additional 173,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

