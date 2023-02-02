Benjamin Calderon Sells 120,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,315 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Benjamin Calderon sold 139,606 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,103.52.

On Monday, December 19th, Benjamin Calderon sold 35,226 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $438,211.44.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 1,889,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $45,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.