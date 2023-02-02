Berenberg Bank Reiterates €194.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

HNR1 stock opened at €176.85 ($192.23) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($126.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €185.23 and a 200 day moving average of €165.18.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

