Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Shares Down 0.3%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €31.06 ($33.76) and last traded at €31.56 ($34.30). 46,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.64 ($34.39).

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBF shares. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on Bilfinger in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

