Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from SEK 215 to SEK 150 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BLRDF opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.

