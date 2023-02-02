Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,507,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 184.8% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.88. 511,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald's

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

