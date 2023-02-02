Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 3,925 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

PXD stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.66. The company had a trading volume of 330,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,806. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.77 and a 200-day moving average of $237.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $288.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

