Bitcicoin (BITCI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $30.72 million and $1.09 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00407778 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.94 or 0.28628756 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00526941 BTC.

About Bitcicoin

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

