BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $9.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $772.60. 82,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,866. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $824.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $725.49 and a 200 day moving average of $678.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,084 shares of company stock worth $45,732,048 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.