BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.70 Per Share

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:BRIG opened at GBX 194.50 ($2.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £40.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 164 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.49.
