BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.70 Per Share

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:BRIG opened at GBX 194.50 ($2.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £40.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 164 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.49.

Get BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.