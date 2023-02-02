Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $426,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of T traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. 14,512,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,838,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

